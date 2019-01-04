Thursday roundball scores

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL THURSDAY JANUARY 3RD

(Girls) Oak Ridge 67 Clinton 23: Oak Ridge cruised to its 63rd consecutive win over Clinton by opening up a 25-1 lead after one quarter of play. The upstart Lady Dragons could not rally, and fell to 11-5, 3-3 in D3AAA). Oak Ridge improved to 16-2, 4-1).

Coalfield 49 Rockwood 20…Kingston 51 Oliver Springs 43.

(Boys) Oak Ridge 86 Clinton 63: The Wildcats came back from a seven-point first-half deficit to down Clinton for a 19th consecutive as they pulled away in the second quarter. CHS fell to 9-8, 3-3 with the loss while Oak Ridge ran its record to 12-4, 4-1.

Rockwood 66 Coalfield 55…Kingston 78 Oliver Springs 43.