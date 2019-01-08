Three arrested (so far) in teen’s disappearance

Wartburg Police say that three people have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl last month.

Bridgett Gordon was reported missing in early December, but was finally found in Dyersburg on New Year’s Eve after an investigation and search that involved not only the FBI and TBI, but also law enforcement agencies as far away as Pennsylvania.

Several people were questioned by investigators during the search, and now three are reportedly in custody. Wartburg Police say that their officers and Fentress County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Austin Craig Henry of Jamestown on December 20th in connection with the case, and last Friday, a 45-year-old Newbern man identified as Richard Edward Gilliland was also arrested. The specific charges against them have not been made available, and Monday’s release did not provide details on their alleged involvement with Bridgett’s disappearance.

A third person, whose name has not yet been released, was arrested on outstanding warrants, and is expected to face charges in this case.

Several more suspects are likely to be charged in the coming days, as well, according to police.

In addition to the Wartburg PD, the TBI and FBI, law enforcement agencies in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania all played parts in the investigation and search.