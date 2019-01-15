Home / Featured / Three arrested after Oliver Springs raid

Three arrested after Oliver Springs raid

On Sunday morning (January 13th) at around 7:00 am, officers from the Oliver Springs Police Department, along with members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team and agents of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force executed a search warrant at 304 Strutt Street in Oliver Springs.

As a result of the warrant, according to an OSPD press release, officers found crack cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, assorted pills, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun.

Three people were arrested and taken to the Roane County Jail.


Stephence Flowers

Stephence Flowers 42, Oliver Springs TN

Criminal Conspiracy,

Sale and deliver Schedule II,

Sale and delivery schedule II,

Sale and deliver Schedule VI,

Possession handgun during commission of felony,

Possession Drug paraphernalia


Randi Burum

Randi Burum 43, Oak Ridge TN

Sale and deliver Schedule II

Sale and deliver Schedule VI

Simple Possession

Possession Drug paraphernalia


Delesha Benjamin

Delesha Benjamin, Oak Ridge, TN

Sale and deliver Schedule II

Sale and deliver Schedule VI

