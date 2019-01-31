THP: Teen killed, 3 injured in Union crash

One person was killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision in Union County on Wednesday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that shortly before 6 pm Wednesday, a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 18-year-old Colin Fischer of Tazewell crossed the center line on Maynardville Highway at the intersection with Possum Valley Road and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Express van. Fischer was not wearing his seat belt and died in the accident, although the THP fatality report indicates that safety restraints would not have made a difference in the outcome of the crash.

The occupants of the van–58-year-old driver Irvin Woods and 64-year-old passenger Wilford Billingsley, both of Knoxville–were injured in the crash. Both men were wearing their seat belts, according to the THP.

The passenger in Fischer’s car, 43-year-old Troy Collins of Knoxville, was also injured in the crash. He was not wearing his seat belt, either, according to the report.

The severity of the men’s injuries were not immediately available.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the accident, which left the road closed in both directions for almost two hours, but blood tests were ordered as is standard procedure in fatal traffic accidents.