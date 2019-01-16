Home / Featured / TBI: AC Jail death investigated

TBI: AC Jail death investigated

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

The TBI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate at the Anderson County Jail.

According to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart, “at the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI Special Agents are investigating the apparent hanging death of an inmate at the Anderson County Jail. On Wednesday, January 9th, 24-year-old Michael Allen Matlock was found unresponsive in his cell. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”

Matlock was from Briceville, and according to jail records was brought in to the jail on January 4th. Those records do not indicate why he was taken into custody. As we learn more about the ongoing investigation, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Follow-up on Oak Ridge groundbreaking ceremonies

(Information from the city of Oak Ridge) Ceremonial groundbreakings were held on Monday, January 14, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.