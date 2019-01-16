TBI: AC Jail death investigated

The TBI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate at the Anderson County Jail.

According to TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart, “at the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI Special Agents are investigating the apparent hanging death of an inmate at the Anderson County Jail. On Wednesday, January 9th, 24-year-old Michael Allen Matlock was found unresponsive in his cell. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”

Matlock was from Briceville, and according to jail records was brought in to the jail on January 4th. Those records do not indicate why he was taken into custody. As we learn more about the ongoing investigation, we will pass it along to you.