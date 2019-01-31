Home / Local News / Storage units burgled, ACSD investigates

Storage units burgled, ACSD investigates

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after three people reported that their storage units at Bull Run Storage on Edgemoor Road had been broken into.

Deputies responded to the Claxton business Tuesday afternoon and were told that three units had been burglarized.

One victim reported that almost $1500 worth of men’s and women’s clothing and tool boxes with tools had been taken from his unit. A second victim, who is still compiling a complete list of stolen items, reported that fishing gear and a bicycle were definitely taken from their unit. A third person, who is also compiling a more detailed list, reported that items including bar stools and other pieces of furniture had been stolen, along with some area rugs.

It is unclear exactly when the thefts occurred, but, again the ACSD is looking into it.

