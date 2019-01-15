Home / Community Bulletin Board / Smokies hosting Food and Beverage Job Fair

Jim Harris 1 day ago

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will be hosting their annual Food and Beverage Job Fair at Smokies Stadium on Saturday, February 2 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. 

The job fair will have 7 different categories of part-time, seasonal positions available within the Smokies organization in the Food and Beverage department. Among the jobs that will be displayed are: cashiers, cooks, servers, stand runners, warehouse runners, concession stand managers, and picnic attendants.  

Various positions are also available within the Smoky Mountain Brewery Bullpen. The Smoky Mountain Brewery Bullpen is in search of servers and cooks. 

Most Smokies Stadium positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels. 

Potential employees will be asked to fill out their top three job choices on their interview questionnaire, which will be provided at the job fair. All persons seeking employment may not be able to work in their area of choice, as jobs will be offered by strength of application and/or resume. 

The Smokies will commence their 2019 home campaign against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The full schedule for next season and season ticket information can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

