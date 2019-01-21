Home / Community Bulletin Board / Smokies giving away tix to opening night to those affected by shutdown

Smokies giving away tix to opening night to those affected by shutdown

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 8 Views

The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will be giving away tickets to Opening Night on April 4, 2019 to those affected by the Government Shutdown. 

If somebody has been affected by the current Government Shutdown, they can contact the Smokies Office to receive (2) free ticket vouchers for the Smokies home opener on April 4, 2019. If you have been affected by the Government Shutdown, please call the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300 to reserve your ticket vouchers for Opening Night 2019. 

The Smokies will commence their 2019 home campaign against the Mississippi Braves on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The full schedule for next season and season ticket information can be found online at www.smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton Physical Therapy Center has a new name, but familiar faces remain

Clinton Physical Therapy Center has been purchased by CORA Physical Therapy, but the new owners …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.