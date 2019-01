Slide makes for messy start to new year

A mudslide Tuesday night washed out part of a Campbell County road and interrupted water service to some nearby residents.

The slide occurred Tuesday evening on Little Creek Road. Crews from the county spent much of Wednesday clearing debris and stabilizing the slope next to the road, and say that the road itself will be repaved in the future.

One lane is open near the slide site.

Officials blame the wet weather we’ve seen over the past few weeks, along with other factors, for the slide.