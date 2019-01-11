Home / Featured / Scarbrough recognized for service on ASAP Board

Scarbrough recognized for service on ASAP Board

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

In a press release issued Thursday, ASAP of Anderson thanked departing Board member Mollie Hoskins Scarbrough for her six years of service on the ASAP of Anderson Board of Directors.

Scarbrough first joined ASAP’s board in 2013, but ASAP of Anderson bylaws allow for a maximum of six years of continuous service on the Board.

In the release, ASAP officials say that while on the board, Scarbrough provided representation for the pharmacy community in Anderson County and helped make critical decisions for ASAP as the organization grew and expanded. The release states that Scarbrough “has been a tremendous asset to the ASAP coalition, and we look forward to continuing to work with her and Hoskins Drug Store to prevent and reduce substance misuse among youth and adults in Anderson County.”

Chuck Ashley, DPh will be joining the board this month representing the pharmacy community, and Virginia Walsh, a founding coalition member with ASAP, will be returning to the board as well.
To learn more about ASAP of Anderson or to volunteer your time, contact them by email at ASAPofAnderson@gmail.com or by phone at 865-457-3007.

