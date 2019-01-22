Rocky Top Small Business Training Event scheduled

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Roane State Community College will co-host the Rocky Top Small Business Training event on Friday, February 8, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – noon at the

Main Street Baptist Church Family Life Center located at 214 Fourth Street, Rocky Top, TN 37769.

The purpose of the conference is to provide general information about starting and running a small business and to inform small business owners about opportunities in the government marketplace. There will also be educational workshops on a variety of important topics for small businesses.

The conference is free. Please register by Monday, February 4, 2019 at:

http://www.roanestate.edu/?8121-TSBDC-Training.

Highlights of the conference include:

General info about doing business with the government.

Information about SBA loan guarantees and traditional bank loans.

Proposal writing tips.

Specific sessions geared toward manufacturers, distributors, and service firms.

Information for future and existing businesses, no matter who your customer is.

All future and existing business owners in the East Tennessee region are welcome to attend.

This is for a seven county area that primarily includes, but is not limited to Anderson, Campbell, Loudon, Scott, Morgan, Roane, and Cumberland counties.

Partnering with the TSBDC at Roane State Community College are the Rocky Top Downtown Growth Committee, The University of Tennessee PTAC, and the Rocky Top City Council.

For more information contact Jutta Bangs at 865-483-2668 or jbangs@tsbdc.org.