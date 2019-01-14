Roane shooting probed

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

Deputies were called to a home on Sweetwater Road in Philadelphia, near the Loudon County line, at around 4 am Friday. When officers arrived, they found a man identified as Johnny Seals, with a gunshot wound to his hand.

He was transported to UT Medical Center in Knoxville for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both Seals and another individual were interviewed at the scene.

As of the time this report was filed, there was no word on whether or not any charges will be filed in this case, but we will update you as developments warrant.