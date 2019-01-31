REMINDER: CORA Physical Therapy Grand ‘Re-Opening’ Thursday (today)

Clinton Physical Therapy Center has been purchased by CORA Physical Therapy, but the new owners want the community to know that while the name and the physical layout of their building at 1921 North Charles Seivers Boulevard in Clinton may be changing, the same familiar faces will still be there to greet patients, old and new.

For almost 30 years, Clinton Physical Therapy has been owned by Kelly Lenz and Joyce Klee, and while they have sold the center, they along with the rest of their staff of skilled physical therapists will still be there to serve you.

On Thursday, January 31st, Kelly, Joyce and the new owners invite the community to a Grand Re-Opening of CORA Physical Therapy. The event will run from 5 to 6:30 pm and attendees will have a chance to tour the updated, state-of-the-art facilities and find out more about the services that have been, and will continue to be, offered there.

The event will also include free food and rinks as well as a raffle with some great giveaways.

The Grand Re-Opening is being sponsored by the Chambers of Commerce representing both Anderson County and Rocky Top.

For more information, call 865-457-1649 or visit www.coraphysicaltherapy.com.