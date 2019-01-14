Ramsey House ramps up for busy January, February

(Ramsey House press release) Beginning Basket Weaving with Becky Weaver Saturday, January 19 from 10:00 am-4:00 pm People have been creating beautiful baskets for millennia. Come to Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville and let Becky show you the wonder and beauty of hand-crafted baskets. Participants will be creating a Small Market Basket of about 6″x10″x4″ high. Participants should bring a bagged lunch. Ramsey House will provide beverages. Class fee $45 All supplies included. Reservations required. Reserve online at www.ramseyhouse.org or call 865-546-0745.

Beginning Hand Piecing and Hand Quilting with Megan Gillespie, Saturday January 26, 10am- 12 pm Learn what is quickly becoming a lost art. The Appalachian area is known for its handmade quilts. They are admired for their beauty as well as their warmth and utility. Come to Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville and learn cutting, piecing and quilting and take home a one-of a-kind hot pad that you’ve created. Class fee is $25 and includes all the supplies. Reservations required. Reserve online at www.ramseyhouse.org or call 865-546-0745.

Follow Up to Beginning Hand Piecing and Hand Quilting with Megan Gillespie, Saturday February 2 from 1:00-3:00 pm For those who need a little more time, or have more questions regarding the class from Jan. 26 Those unable to attend the first class are welcome to come to the second and start from the beginning. Class fee $25 All supplies included Reservations required. Reserve online at www.ramseyhouse.org or call 865-546-0745.

Workshop: Tinsmithing with David Drake, Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 9:00 am-1:00 pm. Learn the fine art of working with tin at the Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville. Each participant will learn the basic use of hand tools used in the tinsmithing craft. During this workshop participants will lay out a pattern, cut and pierce (punch) a design. Then they will fold, form and solder a candleholder using hand tools. Hand dexterity and some strength will be needed for this class. The goal is for everyone to leave with a completed candleholder. All supplies are included in this class. Light snack and beverage provided. Reservations required. Reserve online at www.ramseyhouse.org or call 865-546-0745. Class fee $50 This class in limited to 6 participants.