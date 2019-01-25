Home / Community Bulletin Board / Ramsey House events

January 25, 2019

Beginning Hand Quilting Follow Up with Megan Gillespie, Saturday February 2 from 1:00-3:00 pm  

For those who need a little more time, or have more questions regarding the class from Jan. 26    Those unable to attend the first class are welcome to come to the second and start from the beginning.  Class fee $25 All supplies included Reservations required.  Reserve online at www.ramseyhouse.org or call 865-546-0745. 

Workshop: Tinsmithing with David Drake, Saturday, February 2, 2019 from 9:00 am-1:00 pm

Learn the fine art of working with tin at the Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville. Each participant will learn the basic use of hand tools used in the tinsmithing craft.  During this workshop participants will lay out a pattern, cut and pierce (punch) a design. Then they will fold, form and solder a candleholder using hand tools.  Hand dexterity and some strength will be needed for this class.  The goal is for everyone to leave with a completed candleholder. All supplies are included in this class.  Light snack and beverage provided. Reservations required. Reserve online at www.ramseyhouse.org or call 865-546-0745.  Class fee $50  This class is limited to 6 participants. 

Workshop: Woodworking of the 19th Century with Hal Galbraith, Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm 

Join Master Woodworker, Hal Galbraith, for a fascinating look into how fine furniture was created in the 1800’s. Participants will receive an introduction to hand tool care and use, which includes saws, planes, and chisels. During the four hour workshop, participants will tour the beautiful Historic Ramsey House, while Mr. Galbraith discusses the making of Duncan Phyfe Klismos side chairs. Reservations required. Reserve online at www.ramseyhouse.org or call 865-546-0745. Class fee $35 This class is limited to 20 participants.

