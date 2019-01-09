Home / Featured / Public comment period on proposed Oak Ridge landfill ends today (Wednesday January 9th)

Public comment period on proposed Oak Ridge landfill ends today (Wednesday January 9th)

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 26 Views

The Anderson County Commission held a workshop Monday to discuss the Department of Energy’s proposed construction and operation of a new hazardous waste disposal facility on the federal reservation in Oak Ridge.

The purpose of the meeting was to allow commissioners, officials and citizens to weigh in with their comments before today’s (Wednesday January 9th) deadline for public comment on the proposed Environmental Management Disposal Facility (EMDF).

During the meeting, state environmental officials outlined some of their concerns about the project, which the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has not yet approved. Federal officials who attended the meeting said that the proposed landfill would hold debris and soil from the demolition of aging buildings at Y-12 and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, described as “low-level” radioactive waste. The most heavily contaminated materials will still be shipped to off-site disposal facilities.

State concerns include groundwater and rainfall and their affects on the environment as well as mercury residue that has long been a concern in and around the federal facilities in Oak Ridge. State officials also listed a lack of a risk assessment from the DOE among their concerns.

About 19 people attended the meeting, along with 12 County Commissioners, and some of the concerns raised by citizens included the recent spate of small earthquakes in the region and what they called the area’s “unstable” geology as well as continued criticism of the DOE not contributing to the Oak Ridge community like they do in other cities with federal energy facilities.

To view a fact sheet prepared by TDEC, and more information on the proposed hazardous waste disposal facility, visit this link, http://www.anderson-county.com/county-commission-agendas/, and choose today’s date (January 7th).

The DOE will accept written comments on the proposed plan for a new landfill at any time during the public comment period, which ends today (Wednesday, January 9th).

Citizens can send their comments by email to John.Japp@orem.doe.gov.

You can also mail comments to Mr. John Michael Japp at P.O. Box 2001, Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

Copies of the EMDF Proposed Plan are available at the DOE Information Center, and online at https://doeic.science.energy.gov/uploads/A.0100.030.2596.pdf.

Other documents can be found at https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/rem-remediation/rem-oak-ridge-reservation-clean-up/emdf/emdfdocuments.html.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

First ‘Dine & Donate’ of 2019 coming January 14th

This Monday (January 14th) is the second Monday of the month and that means that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.