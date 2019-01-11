Proposed OR Airport inching forward

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport authority is moving closer to developing a general aviation airport in Oak Ridge. The proposed airport, with a 5000-foot-long runway, would be built at the Heritage Center in Oak Ridge, the former home K-25.

The airport authority and government leaders believe the airport will increase tenants in the industrial park, and boost overall economic development in the area.

The airport would support small airplanes, and corporate jets. There are no plans to bring any commercial aviation or airlines to the airport.

Efforts began in 2011, and officials commissioned both a planning study and a justification study.

The concept renderings for the airport have already been approved by the Department of Energy.

The final layout master plans are awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Once the Airport Authority receives the approval , funding options will be explored.

