Home / Featured / Proposed OR Airport inching forward

Proposed OR Airport inching forward

Jim Harris 21 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport authority is moving closer to developing a general aviation airport in Oak Ridge.  The proposed airport, with a 5000-foot-long runway, would be built at the Heritage Center in Oak Ridge, the former home K-25.

The airport authority and government leaders believe the airport will increase tenants in the industrial park, and boost overall economic development in the area. 

The airport would support small airplanes, and corporate jets. There are no plans to bring any commercial aviation or airlines to the airport. 

Efforts began in 2011, and officials commissioned both a planning study and a justification study.

The concept renderings for the airport have already been approved by the Department of Energy.

The final layout master plans are awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. 

Once the Airport Authority receives the approval , funding options will be explored.

For more information on the proposed Oak Ridge Airport click here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Scarbrough recognized for service on ASAP Board

In a press release issued Thursday, ASAP of Anderson thanked departing Board member Mollie Hoskins …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.