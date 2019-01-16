Home / Community Bulletin Board / Pregnancy Help Center in LaFollette needs your help

Pregnancy Help Center in LaFollette needs your help

Jim Harris 1 min ago

The director of the Pregnancy Help Center needs some folks to volunteer for the center. They need help Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 until 4:30. She is in desperate need of help right now. The center is located in the old West Lafollette Center (entrance on the back of the building). Her name is April Berry and the phone number is 423-437-3416.

