ORT: State Supreme Court denies Cromwell appeal

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the Tennessee Supreme Court will not hear an appeal of the vehicular homicide conviction of Lee Cromwell in connection to a deadly incident that occurred after the July 4th fireworks show in Oak Ridge in 2015.

As you may recall, Cromwell was convicted of reckless vehicular homicide and numerous counts of aggravated assault in 2017 after he backed his pickup truck through a crowded parking lot on the night of July 4th, 2015, killing a Knoxville man who was trying to protect his daughter and injuring eight others.

According to Oak Ridge Today, last summer, the Criminal Court of Appeals ruled that Cromwell was eligible for a new trial on the aggravated assault charges, citing what they determined were “misleading and confusing jury instructions.” That overturned the aggravated assault convictions, but the appeals court allowed the homicide charge to stand. In August, Cromwell appealed the homicide conviction to the state Supreme Court, but in November, the court announced it would not hear the appeal.

It is unclear if a new trial will be scheduled on those charges.

In the meantime, the now-69-year-old Cromwell is serving a five year sentence on the homicide conviction and, when that sentence is completed, will serve another 25 years in prison after he and several other men were convicted in Davidson County of filing fraudulent liens worth millions of dollars against judges, attorneys, law enforcement officers and other public officials.

For more details on the court proceedings against Cromwell, you can visit our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.