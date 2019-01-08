Home / Featured / OR’s Higgins, Catholic’s Rodgers part of Clemson title

As you are no doubt aware, the Clemson Tigers dismantled the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night in Santa Clara, California, 44-16, to win the school’s third national championship and second in the past three years.

The stars of the show were Clemson’s freshman quarterback Travis Lawrence, who threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns and fellow freshman receiver Justyn Ross, who caught six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, but two players from East Tennessee also had their roles to play.

Former Oak Ridge standout Tee Higgins caught three passes for 81 yards and capped the scoring for the Tigers with a touchdown catch in the third quarter, while former Catholic standout, and son of former Vol Tee Martin, Amari Rodgers caught two passes for 30 yards.

