The Oak Ridge Police Department taking applications online for school crossing guards, and say they have an immediate need for crossing guards in the city.

To be considered, applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to pass to a drug screen and background check.

The position is 10 hours per week, Monday through Friday, with one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon. The position pays $9.96 per hour before deductions.

To apply, visit the city’s website.