ORPD searching for possible burglary suspect

Jim Harris Local News

Oak Ridge police are looking for a person they think is behind recent car burglaries.

Police are looking for the person in security camera footage posted on the ORPD and Clinton Police Department Facebook pages from Rivers Total Car Care in Oak Ridge. 
The man seen in the video is suspected of breaking car windows and stealing items from inside two vehicles.    

Police are also investigating a shed burglary that he may be involved in.

If you have any information about this suspect, you’re asked to call Oak Ridge Police at 865-425-4399.

