Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORPD announces car seat checkpoint schedule for 2019

ORPD announces car seat checkpoint schedule for 2019

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 43 Views

The Oak Ridge Police Department, in partnership with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, is announcing the schedule of free car seat checkpoints for the rest of the year. The first event of 2019 will be held Saturday, January 12, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.Additional dates are as follows: 

·         March 9

·         May 11

·         July 13

·         September 14

·         November 9

All checkpoints will be held at Oak Ridge Fire Department Station #2, located at 609 Oak Ridge Turnpike (near Home Depot). Parents and caregivers are invited to stop by anytime during the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. time frame. There is no need to pre-register. 

During the event, car seats will be checked for manufacturer recalls and examined for proper installation by certified technicians. Crews will also distribute educational materials about car seats. 

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital advises anyone planning to attend a car seat inspection to bring your car seat instruction booklet and vehicle owner’s manual. Also, to make the process more efficient, please install your child restraint seat to the best of your ability before attending the inspection. 

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504 or the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Francisco-Eduardo in ICE custody

The Oak Ridge man accused of criminally negligent homicide in connection to a fatal traffic …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.