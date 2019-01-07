ORPD announces car seat checkpoint schedule for 2019

The Oak Ridge Police Department, in partnership with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, is announcing the schedule of free car seat checkpoints for the rest of the year. The first event of 2019 will be held Saturday, January 12, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.Additional dates are as follows:

· March 9

· May 11

· July 13

· September 14

· November 9

All checkpoints will be held at Oak Ridge Fire Department Station #2, located at 609 Oak Ridge Turnpike (near Home Depot). Parents and caregivers are invited to stop by anytime during the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. time frame. There is no need to pre-register.

During the event, car seats will be checked for manufacturer recalls and examined for proper installation by certified technicians. Crews will also distribute educational materials about car seats.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital advises anyone planning to attend a car seat inspection to bring your car seat instruction booklet and vehicle owner’s manual. Also, to make the process more efficient, please install your child restraint seat to the best of your ability before attending the inspection.

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504 or the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.