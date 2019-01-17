Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORNL FCU launches Furlough Assistance Loan Program for federal workers affected by shutdown

ORNL FCU launches Furlough Assistance Loan Program for federal workers affected by shutdown

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

(ORNL FCU press release) ORNL Federal Credit Union has created a loan program to assist members who are federal employees and not receiving a paycheck due to the recent government shutdown. The Furlough Assistance Loan Program offers impacted members the opportunity to apply for an unsecured loan at 0% interest for the first six months and 3% interest for the remainder of the term. 

The special rate is available to ORNL FCU members who meet specific qualifications, including very limited underwriting requirements. It offers a maximum term of 48 months, members can take up to 90 days to make their first payment, and the limit is based on the furloughed employee’s income. 

“Many of our members are employed by local government contractors or organizations, such as the Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Justice,” said Colin Anderson, President & CEO of ORNL FCU. “Our goal is to make sure our members and their families are taken care of during their time of need.” 

Eligible members can take advantage of the Furlough Assistance Loan Program by contacting the credit union at 865-688-9555 or toll-free at 1-800-676-5328.

Members can also stop by any ORNL FCU branch for more information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TBI: AC Jail death investigated

The TBI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate at the Anderson …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.