ORNL FCU launches Furlough Assistance Loan Program for federal workers affected by shutdown

(ORNL FCU press release) ORNL Federal Credit Union has created a loan program to assist members who are federal employees and not receiving a paycheck due to the recent government shutdown. The Furlough Assistance Loan Program offers impacted members the opportunity to apply for an unsecured loan at 0% interest for the first six months and 3% interest for the remainder of the term.

The special rate is available to ORNL FCU members who meet specific qualifications, including very limited underwriting requirements. It offers a maximum term of 48 months, members can take up to 90 days to make their first payment, and the limit is based on the furloughed employee’s income.

“Many of our members are employed by local government contractors or organizations, such as the Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Justice,” said Colin Anderson, President & CEO of ORNL FCU. “Our goal is to make sure our members and their families are taken care of during their time of need.”

Eligible members can take advantage of the Furlough Assistance Loan Program by contacting the credit union at 865-688-9555 or toll-free at 1-800-676-5328.

Members can also stop by any ORNL FCU branch for more information.