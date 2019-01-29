OR Senior Center offering free guitar classes

(Oak Ridge Senior Center) Free guitar lessons for senior citizens will begin on Friday, February 1, 2019, at the Oak Ridge Senior Center. Lessons for beginners are scheduled for Fridays at 9 a.m. with intermediate lessons following at 10 a.m.

Classes are open to area seniors age 50 and older. All levels of guitar players are welcome. Bass guitar lessons are also included and are scheduled for 11 a.m. following the other two classes. Wendall Cook, who has many years of experience playing and teaching, conducts the lessons.

Members from the class provide music for the Senior Center’s Christmas party. They will also play at various assisted living facilities and retirement centers as well as other venues from time to time.

For questions about this and other programs offered through the Oak Ridge Senior Center, please call (865) 425-3999.