OR Community Band, Wind Ensemble to perform February 10th

On Sunday, February 10th, the Oak Ridge Community Band and Wind Ensemble invites the community to its “Celebrating Cities Across America” Concert.

The concert will begin at 3:30 pm in the Performing Arts Center at Oak Ridge High School .

This performance, directed by Shaun Salem will celebrate American cities that include New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Oak Ridge, and others.

Admission is $5 adults over 18; while children get in for free.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.