Home / Community Bulletin Board / OR Community Band, Wind Ensemble to perform February 10th

OR Community Band, Wind Ensemble to perform February 10th

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 2 Views

On Sunday, February 10th, the Oak Ridge Community Band and Wind Ensemble invites the community to its “Celebrating Cities Across America” Concert.

The concert will begin at 3:30 pm in the Performing Arts Center at Oak Ridge High School .

This performance, directed by Shaun Salem will celebrate American cities that include New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Oak Ridge, and others. 

Admission is $5 adults over 18; while children get in for free.

For more information, visit www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies giving away tix to opening night to those affected by shutdown

The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will be giving away tickets to Opening …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.