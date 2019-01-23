Norris accepting city manager applications

The City of Norris is now accepting applications for the position of City Manager.

Norris is a Historic City of 1,629 people that was built in the mid-1930’s to house the work force constructing the Norris Dam. Norris is a full-service City with a total work force of 26 employees and an annual budget of more than 1 million dollars. The City Manager carries out the policies approved by a five-person City Council with non-staggered terms, elected every two years.

The City Manager is the administrative head of the City and supervises Department Heads of the Public Works, Police and Fire Departments, and City Office Staff. The City Manager administers the City’s personnel system, employs, maintains, and terminates city employees in accordance with applicable Federal, State, and City legislative and procedural provisions. The City Manager also serves as Secretary-Treasurer to the Norris Water Commission.

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a degree in public administration, political science, business management or a closely related field is desired. Management experience, including managing projects and programs is also desired. Municipal Salary depending on qualifications. Generous benefit package.

Skills needed for current position include strong knowledge of common and frequently used computer programs (Microsoft Office, Excel, and PowerPoint). This position will be filled with a person who has the ability to manage multiple projects in a timely manner, collaborate positively with other city employees and officials, possess excellent verbal and written skills, organize and prioritize assignments, and work independently.

Interested candidates should send their resumes, along with a cover letter to:

Norris City Office

PO Box 1090

Norris, TN 37828

or by e-mail to cityrecorder@comcast.net. Deadline for submissions is 2-8-2019.

More information can be found at http://www.cityofnorris.com/

The City of Norris is an equal opportunity employer and recruits, employees, trains, compensates, and promotes without regard to race, creed, color, origin, age, gender, marital status, or disability.