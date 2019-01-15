Home / Obituaries / Norma Dean Crowley, age 80

Norma Dean Crowley, age 80

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Norma Dean Crowley, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton. She was born January 25, 1938 to the late Sam and Vinnie Lloyd McGill in Campbell County, TN. Norma was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church and loved attending when she was able. She was a dedicated mother and loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by, husband, Chester Crowley and daughter, Kathy Crowley.

Survived by:
Sons..…….Cecil Crowley and wife Debbie of Clinton, TN
                 Chester Crowley and Victoria Delgado of Knoxville, TN
Daughter…….Teresa Crowley of FL
Grandchildren….Ben Crowley, Daniel Noor and Sharina Noor
Great Grandchildren….Ethan Crowley and Maddox Noor
Several Nieces and Nephews

Norma’s graveside service will be on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 1:00PM at Grandview Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Michael Allen Kimble Jr, age 24 of Briceville

Michael Allen Kimble Jr, age 24 of Briceville, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 9, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.