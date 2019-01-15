Norma Dean Crowley, age 80, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton. She was born January 25, 1938 to the late Sam and Vinnie Lloyd McGill in Campbell County, TN. Norma was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church and loved attending when she was able. She was a dedicated mother and loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by, husband, Chester Crowley and daughter, Kathy Crowley.

Survived by:

Sons..…….Cecil Crowley and wife Debbie of Clinton, TN

Chester Crowley and Victoria Delgado of Knoxville, TN

Daughter…….Teresa Crowley of FL

Grandchildren….Ben Crowley, Daniel Noor and Sharina Noor

Great Grandchildren….Ethan Crowley and Maddox Noor

Several Nieces and Nephews





Norma’s graveside service will be on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 1:00PM at Grandview Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com