Non-profits step up to temporarily reopen visitors centers, restrooms in Smokies

Friends of the Smokies and the Great Smoky Mountains Association said they will continue to provide funding to temporarily reopen the Sugarlands Visitor Center near Gatlinburg and Oconaluftee Visitor Center near Cherokee, N.C. on weekends through President’s Day on Feb. 18.

Both visitor centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the following days:

  • Friday – Sunday, January 25-27
  • Friday – Sunday, February 1-3
  • Friday – Sunday, February 8-10
  • Thursday – Monday, February 14-18

Both organizations have been pitching in to keep visitor centers temporarily running through the shutdown since it started in December. So far, Friends of the Smokies said it has contributed nearly $2.7 million for park projects in 2019.  

Friends of the Smokies said it will provide funds to reopen and maintain the visitor centers and restroom facilities, while the GSMA will staff park stores to raise money in support of the park.

The GSMA said it will still be running its visitor centers outside the park in Townsend, Gatlinburg and Bryson City, N.C. during normal business hours. 

Federal funds generated by recreation fees are currently being used to clean and maintain restrooms at Newfound Gap, Cable Mill in Cades Cove, Smokemont campground, and the Deep Creek picnic area. The funding also allowed the Cades Cove campground and picnic area to reopen.

The visitor center at Cable Mill in Cades Cove is also open and currently staffed by GSMA from 9 – 4:30 p.m.

