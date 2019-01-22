Home / Local News / New initiative helps employers avoid fines for wage, overtime violations

New initiative helps employers avoid fines for wage, overtime violations

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) encourages Tennessee employers to take part in the Payment Audit Independent Determination program or PAID. This United States Department of Labor (USDOL) initiative gives employers the opportunity to avoid costly fines for wage and overtime violations. 
PAID is a new nationwide program that allows employers to self-audit their compensation practices and, if they discover overtime or minimum wage violations, to self-report those violations. 
If an employer discovers issues during an audit, they can then work in good faith with USDOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) to correct their mistakes and to quickly provide 100 percent of the back wages due to their affected employees. 
“The PAID program provides Tennessee employers the opportunity to fix these issues before they become major problems,” said Kim Jefferson, Assistant Commissioner for the TDLWD Workplace Regulations and Compliance Division. “PAID allows employees to receive wages owed to them in a timely manner and it can save employers from paying costly fines.” 
The program’s primary objectives are to quickly resolve wage violation claims without litigation, to improve employers’ compliance with overtime and minimum wage obligations, and to ensure more employees receive the back wages they are owed, faster.

Employers must pay all back wages due by the end of the next full pay period after receiving the summary of unpaid wages, and provide proof of payment to WHD. 
To be eligible to participate in PAID an employer must be covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).  Employees included in the self-audit cannot be subject to prevailing wage requirements. 
“We encourage all eligible Tennessee employers to visit the USDOL website to learn more about this program,” said Jefferson. “The website lists all the factors that determine if an employer can take part in PAID.” 
A complete guide to the PAID program can be found here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Rocky Top Small Business Training Event scheduled

The Tennessee Small Business Development Center at Roane State Community College will co-host the Rocky …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.