Morgan officers break up huge underage drinking party in ‘The Cove’

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies busted a New Year’s Eve party where underage teen drinking and drug use was occurring early on New Year’s Day, and say that several partygoers needed medical attention.

Sheriff’s Captain Mike Wren says in a press release that Morgan County dispatchers had received a call transferred from the Anderson County 911 Center at around 1:30 am Tuesday in which someone reported a “large number of teenagers drinking and using drugs at remote property in ‘The Cove,’ a community located near Oliver Springs, just inside the Morgan County line.”

Sheriff Wayne Potter and several deputies responded to the location on Cove Lane, and saw 15 to 20 people immediately run off into the woods. Another 25 to 30 people were found in what was described as an “open structure” on the property.

Officers immediately noticed that the majority of the them were impaired and that there were numerous containers of alcohol also in the structure. Four individuals were immediately transported by ambulance to the hospital, including an unconscious 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who was in “physical distress.”

Over the next several hours Sheriff Potter and his deputies located and transported approximately 30 individuals including more than 15 juveniles, to the Sheriff’s Office for interviews.

In addition to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the following agencies responded to the scene, or aided in the efforts of first responders:

Morgan County EMS, 911 and Rescue Squad; the Coalfield and Wartburg police departments; the Oliver Springs police and fire departments; Anderson County EMS, 911 and Sheriff’s Department, as well as other first responders from Anderson County.

Sheriff Potter stated “We anticipated that we would be very busy during that time period, so we put extra officers on shift. I am pleased that we were able to get there as fast as we did. I want to personally thank all of the different agencies that assisted with manpower and equipment, we could not have done this without their help.” The individual agencies are listed below.

At this time all of the people transported by ambulance are reportedly in stable condition but still have a way to go. According to Sheriff Potter “We are very fortunate that we were able to get there in time to get medical attention to those in need and stop the party before it got any worse. This investigation is ongoing, and we anticipate that there will be some charges filed within the next few days.

“We responded to more than 35 calls for service New Year’s Eve and early into New Year’s Day. We made several arrests and seized a large quantity of drugs and alcohol during that time. What began as a successful effort turned bittersweet when some of our kids ended up in the hospital. Alcohol, drugs and teenagers can be a deadly combination and with the help of concerned citizens we will do everything we can to stop this dangerous activity in the future” said Sheriff Potter.

