Monday, Clinch Avenue was closed temporarily between Carden Farm Drive and South Seivers Blvd. while blasting operations were conducted on the south end of the Lewallen Bridge replacement project.

Officials coordinated emergency access for police, fire, and EMS.

77 holes were fired adjacent to the street on Monday, according to the city.

On Thursday January 10th at 1 pm, another road closure is planned, at which time the 100 remaining holes will be fired.