Missing teen located safely

The Oak Ridge teenager who had been reported missing earlier this month was located safely Saturday night in Campbell County.

17-year-old Devin Davis of Oak Ridge had last been seen on January 8, according to Oak Ridge Police. He was reported missing by his legal guardian.

Last week, the ORPD took to social media asking for help in locating Devin and said at the time that he could be in the Campbell County/LaFollette area.

“Thanks to all who shared this information during the search,” the ORPD said Sunday.

