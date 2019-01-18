Michael David Shaw, 70, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away in the early hours of Sunday, January 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Shaw was born on April 1, 1948 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and moved to Gainesville, Florida, in 1959. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army after having served in Vietnam and the Korean DMZ. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Florida and retired from the Florida Department of Corrections after a long career in the Division of Probation and Parole. For decades, he was an avid scuba diver with advanced cave certification. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, sport shooting, and general tinkering in his beloved garage. In 2017, he and his wife moved to East Tennessee to be closer to family, and he reveled in the beauty of the area’s backroads on his motorcycle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin, and his mother, Lilly May. He is survived by his loving wife, Rynea, daughter Lindsay (Jonathan) Pirkle, son Matthew (Sharee) Shaw, and grandchildren Jackson and Liam Pirkle and Seneca Shaw, as well as two nephews, Travis and Gambill Middaugh, and cousin Brenda Terral.

Memorial donations may be made to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville Cancer Institute. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com