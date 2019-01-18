Mary Ruth Jennings, age 80 of Caryville, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was saved at an early age and was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church. She was a retired nurse and worked at Methodist Medical Center for many years.

She is preceded in death by husband, Everett Jennings; parents, Clyde and Alline Rains; son-in-law, Mike Leach; and brother Jim Rains.

Survivors include: son, Tim Jennings and wife Cheerful of Knoxville; daughter, Tammie Leach of Jacksboro; son, Terry Jennings and wife Ashley of Christ; brother, Jackie Rains of Caryville; granddaughters, Ashley Lawson and husband Jeremy, Courtney Leach and fiancé Michael Killon, Mary Beth McGown and husband Shawn; grandsons, Elijah Jennings, Rhett and Will Jennings; great-grandchildren, Alivia and Mia Lawson, Reid and Benson McGown, Bentley and Ezrah Killon, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, January 18, 2019 from 5-8pm with the funeral service to follow at 8pm with the Rev. Clifford Fraker, Rev. Cody Dykes, and Rev. Lonnie Weldon officiating. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 10am at the Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery.www.holleygamble.com