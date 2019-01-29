Mary L. Thomas, age 69, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 28, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Mary enjoyed gardening, but most of all she enjoyed her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Mary was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ether and Pauline Phillips. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Ether “E.B.” Phillips, Jr., and grandson, Andrew Thomas. Mary is survived by:

Husband….. Johnny Thomas

Sons….. Johnny Dewayne Thomas

Jason Michael Thomas

Daughters…. Tammy Ford (Paul)

Melinda York (John)

Janet Weatherly (Keith)

Sisters…. Patsy Weaver (Mike)

Evelyn Powers Davidson (Ed)

Betty Haggard (Danny)

Martha Powers (Wayne)

Doris Conatser

Grandchildren….. Tyler, Sable, Elizabeth, Christine, Brian, Tiffany, Megan, Eric, Brittany, Kristen, Dawson, Justin, Ethen, A.J., Cody, Christian, and Ceirra.

Mary is also survived by 9 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere love and appreciation to Mary’s special friend and nurse, Gayle Marks, of Methodist Medical Center for going above and beyond her call of duty during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Tim Bradshaw and Donnie Chambers officiating. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 11:30AM and go in funeral procession to the Sunset Cemetery for a 12:00 noon interment. www.holleygamble.com