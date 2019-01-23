Home / Obituaries / Martha Jane White, age 86, of Myrtle Beach, SC

Martha Jane White, age 86, of Myrtle Beach, SC

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 49 Views

Martha Jane White, age 86, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday January 16, 2019 at her residence. Martha was born on May 20, 1932 to the late Bruce Worthington and Effie Russell. She was of the Baptist faith and loved cooking, baking, Gardening, and tending to her vegetables and flowers. Martha is preceded in death by her Husbands: Raymond Leonard cox II, Robert White. Sons: Raymond Leonard Cox III, Jerry Cox, and Christopher Cox.

Survivors:

Sons               Sam Cox                                Clinton, Tennessee

John Cox & Vicky                Myrtle Beach, SC

Daughter      Pam Youakim                      Caryville, TN

Numerous Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren.

Visitation: 4:30pm – 6:30pm Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, TN

Funeral Service: 6:30pm Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.

Interment: Friends and Family will meet at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton,TN at 11:00am on Friday, January 25, 2019

You may also view Martha’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Vera Jo Higdon Henegar, 87

Vera Jo Higdon Henegar, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.