Martha Jane White, age 86, of Myrtle Beach, SC

Martha Jane White, age 86, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday January 16, 2019 at her residence. Martha was born on May 20, 1932 to the late Bruce Worthington and Effie Russell. She was of the Baptist faith and loved cooking, baking, Gardening, and tending to her vegetables and flowers. Martha is preceded in death by her Husbands: Raymond Leonard cox II, Robert White. Sons: Raymond Leonard Cox III, Jerry Cox, and Christopher Cox.

Survivors:

Sons Sam Cox Clinton, Tennessee

John Cox & Vicky Myrtle Beach, SC

Daughter Pam Youakim Caryville, TN

Numerous Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren.

Visitation: 4:30pm – 6:30pm Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City, TN

Funeral Service: 6:30pm Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN with Rev. Mike Foust officiating.

Interment: Friends and Family will meet at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton,TN at 11:00am on Friday, January 25, 2019

You may also view Martha’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.