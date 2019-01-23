Home / Obituaries / Marilyn Ann Leinart, age 67 of Greeneville

Marilyn Ann Leinart, age 67 of Greeneville

Marilyn Ann Leinart, age 67 of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at East Tennessee Group Home. Marilyn was born June 16,1951 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Q.V. Leinart and Marilyn Ruth Harmon. She was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. She lived a good life, loved people and going places. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors

Brothers                           Quentin Leinart                                        Lake City, TN

Aunt                                 Faye Burris & Ben                                   Lake City, TN                  

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.       

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, January 25, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. T.D. Hooker, and Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at 11:00am at the Campbell Memorial Garden in Lafollette, TN

You may also view Marilyn’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

