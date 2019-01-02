Man wounded in Clinton shootout in custody

The Clinton man who was shot in the buttocks last week during a dispute over the position of a floodlight is in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

61-year-old Terry Lee Crawford was injured after he allegedly went on to his son Joshua’s property and started shooting at a floodlight at around 4:45 pm Wednesday December 26th. He was struck by a shot fired by his son and ran back to his own yard, where Clinton police officers located him upon their arrival.

The elder Crawford was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment of his wound, and on Monday, he was booked in to the Anderson County Jail. No charges have been filed in connection with last week’s incident, and Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker said last week that he does not expect charges to be filed against Joshua Crawford.

The day after the shooting, the DA’s Office filed a motion asking that Terry Crawford’s bond on at least two outstanding cases against him be revoked or, at least increased, following the incident. Prosecutors described the elder Crawford as a “danger to society,” and in a second motion filed on Friday, charged him with being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Terry Crawford is being held at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $1.7 million–$1.5 million on the weapons possession charge, and the other $200,000 for the probation violation.

The District Attorney’s Office says Crawford is out on bond in a few cases.

One involves two charges of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving from an incident that allegedly occurred in December 2017. Crawford was indicted on those charges in April and was released in October after posting a $10,000 bond.

Prosecutors say that they sought the revocation of his bond or to have it increased because of last week’s alleged incident, and a number of other alleged violations of his probation, including the December 2017 DUI incident.

Clinton Police said this morning that their investigation into last week’s incident is ongoing and that additional charges are pending.