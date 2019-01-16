Home / Local News / Man arrested on warrant, drug charges

Man arrested on warrant, drug charges

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Clinton Police officers arrested a man on an outstanding escape warrant as well as new charges last Thursday.

Officers were searching for a man identified as Jacob Murray Fry of Clinton at around 7:30 pm on January 10th when they came across someone huddled in the back seat of a Ford Expedition, clearly attempting to hide. After the man refused several verbal commands to erxit the SUV, the woner of the vehicle came outside and unlocked it.

Jacob Fry was arrested on the outstanding warrant as well charges of resisting arrest, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia after officers found two plastic baggies believed to be meth as well as a pipe believed to be used to smoke marijuana.

He was taken to the Anderson County Jail.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton man killed in Kentucky mine accident

A Clinton man was killed in a mining accident in Bell County, Kentucky on Monday. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.