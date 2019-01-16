Man arrested on warrant, drug charges

Clinton Police officers arrested a man on an outstanding escape warrant as well as new charges last Thursday.

Officers were searching for a man identified as Jacob Murray Fry of Clinton at around 7:30 pm on January 10th when they came across someone huddled in the back seat of a Ford Expedition, clearly attempting to hide. After the man refused several verbal commands to erxit the SUV, the woner of the vehicle came outside and unlocked it.

Jacob Fry was arrested on the outstanding warrant as well charges of resisting arrest, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia after officers found two plastic baggies believed to be meth as well as a pipe believed to be used to smoke marijuana.

He was taken to the Anderson County Jail.