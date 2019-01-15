Home / Featured / Man arrested after CPD finds stolen property

Man arrested after CPD finds stolen property

Jim Harris 1 day ago

On Friday (January 11), detectives from the Clinton Police Department searched the property at 821 Rogers Street in Clinton after receiving information that stolen property was being stored at that location.

Detectives searched the property and located several items which were reported stolen from October 13, 2018 through December 25, 2018 in three separate incidents in Clinton.

42-year-old Curtis Gene Hembree was arrested for the offenses of aggravated burglary, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft of property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility.

