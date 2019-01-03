Madeline C. Lockhart, age 86, went to her heavenly home on January 1, 2019. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her throughout her life and ultimately gave her peace. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church in Claxton.

Madeline was born to the late Fred and Carrie Cox of Claxton, TN. Growing up in Claxton, she enjoyed playing with paper dolls, horseback riding and being outdoors. She was married to the late Amos Lockhart for 36 years. Their sons John, Mike and Darrell made life never boring, sometimes challenging and always an adventure. As a family, they enjoyed traveling and family game nights.

Along with being a loving mother and caring for her family, she was a caregiver in her community and a talented and gifted artist/woodworker, selling her crafts locally. While she loved scrapbooking her photographs, quilting was, by far, her greatest passion. She designed and created countless quilts that are being enjoyed across the country and overseas. As a wonderful cook she was most known for her delicious red velvet cake, whose secret recipe was only shared with her beloved granddaughter, Samantha. She found strength, encouragement and peace in her daily Bible reading and devotions.

Preceded in death by her sister, Mary Bean and brother, Elmer Cox. She leaves to cherish her memory her faithful companion of 24 years, Bill Fraker; sons, John (Shanna) of Clinton, Mike of Gastonia, NC and Darrell of Claxton. Grandchildren, Samantha, Alex and Tayler; 5 Great Grandchildren, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Her life was blessed by faithful friends and devoted neighbors. The family would like to thank Madeline’s doctors/nurses and U.T. Hospice for their “above and beyond” care.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble at 10:30 am on Saturday, January 5, 2019 and go in funeral procession to Riverview Baptist Church Cemetery in Claxton for a graveside service at 11:00 am with Pastor Jackie Bunch officiating. www.holleygamble.com