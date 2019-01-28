LWVOR holds first Breakfast with the Legislators

The Oak Ridge League of Women Voters held its first Breakfast with the Legislators event of the year this morning.

The breakfasts are held on the fourth Monday of each month while the General Assembly is in session. The meetings are held from 7:30 to 8:30 am in the Social Room of the Oak Ridge Civic Center at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, and a free continental breakfast is served.

State senators Randy McNally and Ken Yager and representatives John Ragan and Kent Calfee are invited each month to talk about the legislative outlook for this session of the Tennessee General Assembly and respond to questions and hear opinions from the audience.

Subsequent breakfasts this year will be held at the same time and place on the fourth Monday of each month: February 25, March 25, and April 22, as long as the General Assembly is in session. If the Oak Ridge schools are closed due to winter weather, Breakfast with the Legislators will be canceled.