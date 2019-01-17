Longtime Clinton Building Official Perez steps down

Longtime Clinton Building Official Curtis Perez announced his resignation on Wednesday, effective immediately.

Perez started his career in public service some 17 years ago as the Anderson County Building Commissioner, but has spent the past several years as the city’s Building Official. In his resignation letter (which you can read in its entirety on our website), Perez says that his new position will take him out of direct public service.

In the letter, which was submitted to city leaders on Wednesday, Perez writes, “I want to thank all of the Anderson County and Clinton City citizens for allowing me to serve them over the years,” and went on to say that he looks “forward to seeing the continued growth and improvements to our county and city in the upcoming years as I too, am a proud citizen of Anderson County.”

We here at WYSH would like to congratulate Curtis Perez on not only his new opportunity, but also thank him for his years of service to the citizens of this community.

For the better part of the past seventeen years I have been blessed and privileged to have served the public in my home community as I worked the first few years for Anderson County Government as the Building Commissioner, and currently for the City of Clinton as the Building Official. During my years of public service I have been involved with many projects and developments. I have met and worked with some great individuals from elected officials, prominent business leaders, developers, contractors, and great colleagues with the Anderson County and Clinton City governments, as well as other officials across the State of Tennessee. It has been a whirlwind at times, but rewarding after the dust settled knowing that our accomplishments and hard work would benefit the citizens of our county and city.

It has been a difficult decision to make, but I have submitted my resignation effective immediately for an incredible opportunity. As I move into the next chapter of my life, I have been offered a position that will take me out of direct public service. I would like to thank my wife and my family for their support in this new venture, but equally I want to thank all of the Anderson County and Clinton City citizens for allowing me to serve them over the years. I look forward to seeing the continued growth and improvements to our county and city in the upcoming years as I too, am a proud citizen of Anderson County.

My prayer will always be for God to bless and protect all of the citizens in our great county and city, and to provide us with wise leaders that will guide our families to a better future.

Respectfully

Curtis Perez