‘Living Well with Chronic Conditions’ workshop returns

(Anderson County Health Department) Living Well with Chronic Conditions is a 6 week workshop offered to assist those who are looking for ways to better manage a chronic disease that is affecting their well-being. This class was developed by Stanford Medical Center and is taught by certified instructors. Chronic diseases include a variety of diagnoses such as arthritis, heart and lung disease, depression, diabetes, high blood pressure, fibromyalgia, and sleep disorders.

The Living Well series will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge located at 1051 Oak Ridge in Room 102. Classes will begin on Monday, February 4th and last six consecutive Mondays ending March 11th. The program will last from 10 a.m. until noon each week. All those who have been diagnosed with a chronic disease, along with their families or friends, are welcome to attend. The classes are currently offered at no charge; however, you must pre-register to attend. Attendance at all 6 classes is recommended due to the continuity of material. Topics covered in class include:

Exercises for strength and endurance.

Eating right.

Appropriate use of medication.

Talking more effectively with health care providers.

Preventing or delaying complications.

Dealing with difficult emotions.

Designing your own effective self-management program

Getting the support you need from family and friends.

To register or if you have questions, please call either Kathy Scruggs at the Anderson County Health Department at 865 425-8768, or email her at Kathy.Scruggs@tn.gov. You can also contact Laura Emhof, UT Extension Agent, by phone at 865-457-6246 or by email at lemho@utk.edu