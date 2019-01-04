Home / Featured / Lee adds 3 new faces to cabinet, keeps 3 familiar ones

Jim Harris

Tennessee Governor-elect Bill Lee will be inaugurated later this month in Nashville, but his cabinet is already taking shape.

Thursday, Lee announced that three cabinet members appointed by outgoing Governor Bill Haslam will remain in their posts and three new faces will join them.

Returning to their respective positions are Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Bob Rolfe, Department of Corrections Commissioner Tony Parker and Commissioner of the Department of Revenue David Gerregano.

Lee has appointed Jennifer Nichols as the next Commissioner of the Department of Children’s Services. She currently serves as the chief homicide prosecutor in the Shelby County DA’s office.

Dr. Jeff McCord has been tapped as the next Commissioner of Labor & Workforce Development, succeeding Burns Phillips, who announced his intention to return to the private sector in December. He currently is the Vice President for Economic and Workforce Development at Northeast State Community College.

Gabe Roberts will be the next head of TennCare, where he already serves as the Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer.

Lee, who was elected in November, will be sworn in as Tennessee’s next governor on January 19th.

