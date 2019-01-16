Lady Dragons survive bruising OT game; Dragons’ Winchester sets single-game assist record

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUND-UP TUESDAY JANUARY 15TH

Clinton girls 66 Halls 65 (OT): Clinton survived a bruising battle at home to improve to 14-5, 6-3 in District 3AAA. In one of the most physical girls’ basketball games this reporter has seen, Clinton got huge contributions from up and down the roster. Senior Guard Danyel Joy fouled out late in regulation on a play in which she was also injured, but not before scoring 14 points. After she went down, her teammates rallied behind the efforts of standouts like Kinley Martin, who scored 19 points, Jasmine Moore, who scored 11 and Alayjah Whitt, who scored 10. Nikki Jones was held scoreless until the fourth quarter and overtime but the eight points she scored then proved to be huge in a game where the lead changed hands numerous times.

Clinton boys 100 Halls 71: Evan Winchester broke the Clinton Dragons’ all-time single-game assist record with 21 dimes on Tuesday, breaking a record held for about 30 years by his coach, Chris Lockard, as Clinton steamrolled the visiting Red Devils. The first quarter belonged to the coach’s son Chase, as he hit five three pointers in the first four minutes of the game as the Dragons built a quick 20-5 lead and they never looked back. Lockard finished with seven treys and a game-high 26 points.

The rest of the game belonged to Winchester, though, as he repeatedly set his teammates up for shot after shot, an effort aided greatly by his teammates’ recognition that he was close to the record. He added 17 points as well to the winning effort, a figure matched by Luke Harrison.

Trace Wandell scored 12 points, while Lane Harrison tallied nine and Trevor Bryant added eight points.

CHS is now 10-11, 4-5 on the season.

ELSEWHERE

Scott girls 58 Anderson County 54…Anderson County boys 63 Scott 62.

Oak Ridge girls 52 Central 31…Oak Ridge boys 84 Central 77.

Campbell County girls 71 Carter 33…Carter boys 60 Campbell County 42.

Oliver Springs girls 63 Rockwood 14…Rockwood boys 72 Oliver Springs 44.

Oneida girls 64 Jellico 24…Oneida boys 78 Jellico 50.

Harriman girls 21 Oakdale 14…Oakdale boys 68 Harriman 67.

Midway girls 57 Sunbright 39…Sunbright boys 72 Midway 58.

Wartburg girls 67 Coalfield 43…Wartburg boys 76 Coalfield 65.