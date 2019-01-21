Home / Featured / KCSO: Clinton man killed in officer-involved shooting

KCSO: Clinton man killed in officer-involved shooting

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Clinton man dead Saturday morning in North Knoxville.

Dispatchers received a complaint at around 7:30 am Saturday about a suspicious male, possibly selling drugs in the parking lot of the Tanglewood Apartments on Tillery Road in North Knoxville. Officers from the Knoxville Police Department responded to the scene and say that when they approached the suspect’s car, the man drove at them. The KCSO, which is the investigating agency, says that at least one of the KPD officers feared for his safety and opened fire, striking the driver.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Jason C. Minnick, died from his injuries. No officers were injured.

An autopsy will be performed and the findings of the ongoing KCSO investigation will be handed over the District Attorney’s office.

