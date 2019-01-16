Kathryn Humphreys Childress, of Clinton, known to friends as “Kathy,” and to family as “Kaki,” passed away on January 14, at the age of 92 years.

A native of Forked Deer, Tennessee, Kathy graduated from Brownsville High School in 1944. She worked at ESSO Standard Oil Company’s office in Memphis, Tennessee, where she met her future husband, John Childress, who at that time was a co-op student at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Kathy was a homemaker, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and a friend to all. Her Christian faith was central in her life, having worshiped and served for nearly six decades at First Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. She was particularly fond of the Madonna Sunday School class and cherished friendships with fellow class members. Kathy loved being with people and had a way of making everyone feel special, frequently putting others’ interests ahead of her own.

“Kaki” will be lovingly remembered by John, her husband of 68 years; her daughter, Susan Corrigan of New Berlin, WI, and her son, Milt Childress (Carol) of Charlotte, NC; her grandchildren, Tyler Corrigan (Joni) of Minneapolis, MN, Emily Corrigan (Jeff) of Madison, WI, Caroline Corrigan of Milwaukee, WI, Alex Childress Slabaugh (Drew) of Charlotte, Gracie Childress Lobão (Vitor) of San Francisco, CA, and John Childress of Atlanta, GA; and her great grandchildren Audrey, Norah and Charles James Corrigan.

Kathy will also be fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Odis Humphreys and his wife, Opal, and her sister Helen Eaton.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held on Saturday, January 19, at 11 a.m. at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, with Dr. Michael Prince officiating. The family will receive friends following her service. Kathy’s graveside service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Kathy can be made to First Baptist Church, 225 Main Street, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com