Justin Ryan Warner, age 25

January 22, 2019

Justin Ryan Warner, age 25, passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 24, 1993 in Fredericksburg, VA to Jason Robertson and Tara Warner. Justin enjoyed online gaming, spending time with his friends and making people laugh. He is preceded in death by father, Jason Adair Robertson and little brother, Logan Warner; grandmother, Lorraine Warner.

Survived by:
Parents…………………..Tara and David Barnard
Brothers………………….Richard and David Barnard
Aunt and uncle……….Stephanie and Michael Martinez
Cousins………………….Elainia, Michael and Matthew Martinez
Paternal grandmother….Janet Robertson 

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 1-3PM. In lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter, 395 Belgrade Road Oak Ridge, TN 37830. www.holleygamble.com

